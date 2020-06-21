All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 7902 Bennie Terr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
7902 Bennie Terr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

7902 Bennie Terr

7902 Bennie Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7902 Bennie Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK 73135

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
7902 Bennie Terr Available 07/01/20 CHARMING home is only minutes from Tinker AFB!!! - This CHARMING home is only minutes from Tinker AFB!

Step into the spacious living room with an open floor plan, large eat-in kitchen with all major appliances included. The master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet with a private en-suite, featuring a large garden tub, separate tiled shower, and makeup vanity! The secondary bedrooms are spacious with nice sized closets! 2 car garage with storm shelter for your safety and peace of mind! Enjoy the summer under the open patio, in the fully fenced back yard, with storage shed, and plenty of room for gatherings. This community also features a great park just down the street!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing on or after 07/01/2020

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE5820866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7902 Bennie Terr have any available units?
7902 Bennie Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7902 Bennie Terr have?
Some of 7902 Bennie Terr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7902 Bennie Terr currently offering any rent specials?
7902 Bennie Terr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7902 Bennie Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7902 Bennie Terr is pet friendly.
Does 7902 Bennie Terr offer parking?
Yes, 7902 Bennie Terr does offer parking.
Does 7902 Bennie Terr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7902 Bennie Terr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7902 Bennie Terr have a pool?
No, 7902 Bennie Terr does not have a pool.
Does 7902 Bennie Terr have accessible units?
No, 7902 Bennie Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 7902 Bennie Terr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7902 Bennie Terr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers