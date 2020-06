Amenities

You will be amazed at the space in this 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home. Downstairs has nice sized living area, beautiful eat-in kitchen and large master suite. Upstairs you will find a second living area and three large bedrooms. One and a half bathrooms downstairs and one full bath upstairs. Large fenced yard & easy access to the turnpike.