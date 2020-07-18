Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

6601 Bent Wood Villas Dr # B Available 08/01/20 NEW HOMES FOR LEASE! MUSTANG SCHOOLS - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don't want the headache of mowing your lawn? We've got you covered.

Looking for your new home in the Mustang School District? Look no further, conveniently nestled in Mustang off SW 59th St and HWY 152. Centrally located near amazing shopping, dining, and major highways.

All your space is maximized in this newer energy efficient home with lots of storage throughout in this spacious 2-bedroom 2-bathroom home. This amazing living and kitchen area have an open layout. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances for that modern look along with quartz counters, updated backsplash and custom stained cabinets are all finishing touches to this upgraded kitchen. You can do laundry in the comfort of your own home with your laundry room that has built in storage. Bedrooms have large walk in closest with built in hutch. Walk in showers in the master bathroom and a double vanity. Guest bathroom has a soaker tub and a ton of space. An attached garage makes for easy access when coming home. Stop by or give us a call to come in and view your new home!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5890998)