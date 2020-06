Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must See Home in Mesta Park! - Beautiful Mesta Park home tucked between Midtown and the Paseo district. All stainless steel appliances, amazing light fixtures and faucets, brick accents in home, and brand new hardwood and tile flooring. All kitchen appliances included, full size washer dryer hookups, and lots of space!



This home also has an additional apartment out back that you could rent out to help supplement your rent!



(RLNE5787537)