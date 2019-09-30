508 SW 124th Place

Amenities
Wonderful home in gated community. No mowing as this is taken care of for you. Ensuite bedroom down with full bath. 2 bedrooms up with access to a full bath featuring a tub, shower, and double sink. Flex room upstairs would make a great office, craft room or game room. Powder is down. Kitchen is open to living area which features a fireplace. All appliances are included - dishwasher, microwave, range, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Large walk-in storage area upstairs. Neighborhood features a greenbelt with pond and fountain. Enjoy the walking trails! $250 non refundable pet fee. No monthly pet rent. Pet limited to one.