All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 508 SW 124th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
508 SW 124th Place
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:10 AM

508 SW 124th Place

508 Southwest 124th Place · (405) 606-8442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

508 Southwest 124th Place, Oklahoma City, OK 73170

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1798 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Wonderful home in gated community. No mowing as this is taken care of for you. Ensuite bedroom down with full bath. 2 bedrooms up with access to a full bath featuring a tub, shower, and double sink. Flex room upstairs would make a great office, craft room or game room. Powder is down. Kitchen is open to living area which features a fireplace. All appliances are included - dishwasher, microwave, range, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Large walk-in storage area upstairs. Neighborhood features a greenbelt with pond and fountain. Enjoy the walking trails! $250 non refundable pet fee. No monthly pet rent. Pet limited to one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 SW 124th Place have any available units?
508 SW 124th Place has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 SW 124th Place have?
Some of 508 SW 124th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 SW 124th Place currently offering any rent specials?
508 SW 124th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 SW 124th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 SW 124th Place is pet friendly.
Does 508 SW 124th Place offer parking?
No, 508 SW 124th Place does not offer parking.
Does 508 SW 124th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 SW 124th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 SW 124th Place have a pool?
No, 508 SW 124th Place does not have a pool.
Does 508 SW 124th Place have accessible units?
No, 508 SW 124th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 508 SW 124th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 SW 124th Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 508 SW 124th Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
Lift
801 NW 10th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity