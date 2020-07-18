417 NW 22 Street - C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with dual vanity sinks, approximately 1175 sq feet. Wonderful unit with lots of storage! Just remodeled the kitchen and bathroom, both with granite countertops. Luxurious kitchen comes with granite countertops, tile backsplash, new appliances to include a dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove, vent hood and refrigerator. Washers and dryer provided in the unit. Many new features - carpet, tile, windows, and fixtures. Trash and water are paid by Owner. Tenant pays for gas and electricity. $40 Application fee. Rent $975 with a year lease, Deposit $1000. Pets can be authorized with Owner's consent. No Section 8.

Wonderful, central location! Located at 417 NW 22 Street in the historic Mesta Park area, close to Uptown (23 Street) and Paseo District! Beautiful property on a quiet, tranquil street.



This building is a 4-plex.



