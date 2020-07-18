All apartments in Oklahoma City
417 NW 22 Street - C
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:15 AM

417 NW 22 Street - C

417 Northwest 22nd Street · (405) 358-3076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

417 Northwest 22nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Mesta Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with dual vanity sinks, approximately 1175 sq feet. Wonderful unit with lots of storage! Just remodeled the kitchen and bathroom, both with granite countertops. Luxurious kitchen comes with granite countertops, tile backsplash, new appliances to include a dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove, vent hood and refrigerator. Washers and dryer provided in the unit. Many new features - carpet, tile, windows, and fixtures. Trash and water are paid by Owner. Tenant pays for gas and electricity. $40 Application fee. Rent $975 with a year lease, Deposit $1000. Pets can be authorized with Owner's consent. No Section 8.
Wonderful, central location! Located at 417 NW 22 Street in the historic Mesta Park area, close to Uptown (23 Street) and Paseo District! Beautiful property on a quiet, tranquil street.

This building is a 4-plex.

https://triermanagement.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 NW 22 Street - C have any available units?
417 NW 22 Street - C has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 NW 22 Street - C have?
Some of 417 NW 22 Street - C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 NW 22 Street - C currently offering any rent specials?
417 NW 22 Street - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 NW 22 Street - C pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 NW 22 Street - C is pet friendly.
Does 417 NW 22 Street - C offer parking?
Yes, 417 NW 22 Street - C offers parking.
Does 417 NW 22 Street - C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 NW 22 Street - C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 NW 22 Street - C have a pool?
No, 417 NW 22 Street - C does not have a pool.
Does 417 NW 22 Street - C have accessible units?
No, 417 NW 22 Street - C does not have accessible units.
Does 417 NW 22 Street - C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 NW 22 Street - C has units with dishwashers.
