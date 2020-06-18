3718 Southwind Avenue

Amenities

Great 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom property just for you!!! - Welcome to this great 2 bedroom, 2 bath property! One you walk right in, you are welcomed by an open living room, with a great fireplace! With brand new carpet through out, this property is ready for you. With the open floor plan, you can walk right into the dining room, with the fully equipped kitchen. Down the hall, you have a great bedroom, right across from the full bath. Laundry room to the right. At the end of the hall, you have the big master, with full bathroom on-suite. This property is fantastic and ready to have someone call it home. 405-787-4429 to make sure you can call it yours.



(RLNE5685644)