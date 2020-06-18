All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 3718 Southwind Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
3718 Southwind Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3718 Southwind Avenue

3718 Southwind Avenue · (405) 787-4429
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3718 Southwind Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73179
Winds West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3718 Southwind Avenue · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom property just for you!!! - Welcome to this great 2 bedroom, 2 bath property! One you walk right in, you are welcomed by an open living room, with a great fireplace! With brand new carpet through out, this property is ready for you. With the open floor plan, you can walk right into the dining room, with the fully equipped kitchen. Down the hall, you have a great bedroom, right across from the full bath. Laundry room to the right. At the end of the hall, you have the big master, with full bathroom on-suite. This property is fantastic and ready to have someone call it home. 405-787-4429 to make sure you can call it yours.

*All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither Real Property Management Resources nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing. Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction.*

(RLNE5685644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3718 Southwind Avenue have any available units?
3718 Southwind Avenue has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
Is 3718 Southwind Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3718 Southwind Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3718 Southwind Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3718 Southwind Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 3718 Southwind Avenue offer parking?
No, 3718 Southwind Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3718 Southwind Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3718 Southwind Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3718 Southwind Avenue have a pool?
No, 3718 Southwind Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3718 Southwind Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3718 Southwind Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3718 Southwind Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3718 Southwind Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3718 Southwind Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3718 Southwind Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3718 Southwind Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73159

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity