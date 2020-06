Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Major "WOW" Factor in this much sought after Edgewater 3 bed 2 1/2 baths home complete with Granite counter tops in kitchen. Parquet floors in den and new tile floors in kitchen. All new appliances also included. New carpet, stunning private back yard. Oversized double car garage! Close to Hefner Lake parks with riding and running trails + picnic areas for the whole family. Lovely fire place and loads of windows all across the back of home. Very uplifting and bright with light throughout. Come to see and you will want to stay forever...I promise...Call for a private viewing and you will not want anyone else to look at it! Really and truly...Be in and secure before the HOLIDAYS! Santa will love the stacked stone Fire Place and so will you. Possible owner finance so a lease/purchase option available. Inquire to Linda 405 209-4254.