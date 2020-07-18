All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D

3511 North Nesbitt Avenue · (405) 283-6521
Location

3511 North Nesbitt Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Pennington

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs apartment at The Balboa Apartments! Modern features including: new wood vinyl plank flooring, new paint throughout, and granite countertops. Spacious kitchen with plenty of storage, refrigerator, dishwasher, and range. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Central heat and air. There are connections for a stacked washer and electric dryer. Walk to Will Rogers Park! A short drive to major highways for convenient commuting. Putnam City School District. Rent is $695 per month and deposit is $695. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Pets not accepted. Section 8 accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D have any available units?
3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D have?
Some of 3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D currently offering any rent specials?
3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D pet-friendly?
No, 3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D offer parking?
No, 3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D does not offer parking.
Does 3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D have a pool?
No, 3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D does not have a pool.
Does 3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D have accessible units?
No, 3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D has units with dishwashers.
