3511 North Nesbitt Avenue - D

Amenities

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs apartment at The Balboa Apartments! Modern features including: new wood vinyl plank flooring, new paint throughout, and granite countertops. Spacious kitchen with plenty of storage, refrigerator, dishwasher, and range. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Central heat and air. There are connections for a stacked washer and electric dryer. Walk to Will Rogers Park! A short drive to major highways for convenient commuting. Putnam City School District. Rent is $695 per month and deposit is $695. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Pets not accepted. Section 8 accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.