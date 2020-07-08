All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 3229 NW 188th Terr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
3229 NW 188th Terr
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

3229 NW 188th Terr

3229 NW 188th Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3229 NW 188th Ter, Oklahoma City, OK 73012

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
gym
parking
pool
garage
3229 NW 188th Terr Available 07/20/20 Perfect 4 bed, 2 bath, 3 car in The Grove/Deer Creek with Shelter! - Perfect 4 bed, 2 bath, 3 car in The Grove/Deer Creek with Shelter! Living features wood floors, fireplace, ceiling fan and is open to the kitchen and dining. The kitchen has granite counters, nice pantry, plenty of storage. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave. Large master includes a bath with double sink vanity, jetted tub and separate shower, plus walk in closet! Fenced lawn and covered patio. Neighborhood has a resort style pool area and recreation facility for the entire family! Owner will consider one small dog with deposit. No cats permitted. No smoking permitted. Owner pays HOA fees. Call Property Management & Realty today at 405-359-0011 to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4102687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 NW 188th Terr have any available units?
3229 NW 188th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3229 NW 188th Terr have?
Some of 3229 NW 188th Terr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 NW 188th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
3229 NW 188th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 NW 188th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3229 NW 188th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 3229 NW 188th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 3229 NW 188th Terr offers parking.
Does 3229 NW 188th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 NW 188th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 NW 188th Terr have a pool?
Yes, 3229 NW 188th Terr has a pool.
Does 3229 NW 188th Terr have accessible units?
No, 3229 NW 188th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 NW 188th Terr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3229 NW 188th Terr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73170
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
La Villa
6305 N Villa
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73135
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers