3229 NW 188th Terr Available 07/20/20 Perfect 4 bed, 2 bath, 3 car in The Grove/Deer Creek with Shelter! - Perfect 4 bed, 2 bath, 3 car in The Grove/Deer Creek with Shelter! Living features wood floors, fireplace, ceiling fan and is open to the kitchen and dining. The kitchen has granite counters, nice pantry, plenty of storage. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave. Large master includes a bath with double sink vanity, jetted tub and separate shower, plus walk in closet! Fenced lawn and covered patio. Neighborhood has a resort style pool area and recreation facility for the entire family! Owner will consider one small dog with deposit. No cats permitted. No smoking permitted. Owner pays HOA fees. Call Property Management & Realty today at 405-359-0011 to schedule a showing!



