All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr

301 South Ranchwood Manor Drive · (405) 463-0040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

301 South Ranchwood Manor Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73139

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr · Avail. Aug 14

$1,275

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr Available 08/14/20 Fabulous Home on Huge Corner Lot with Circle Driveway!!! - Fabulous Home on Huge Corner Lot with Circle Driveway!!!

This Home is Extremely Spacious with 2 Living Rooms and 3 bedrooms/ 3 bathrooms! The main Living room has a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves. The sun room is just right off the main living area which has separate AC and lots of natural light. The large open kitchen offers stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher & disposal.

Great backyard with wood & chain link fencing. Moore Schools!! Perfectly located near shopping and major highways!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405)650-8688 cell

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees May Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing (when Available)

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE5021238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr have any available units?
301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr have?
Some of 301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr offers parking.
Does 301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr have a pool?
No, 301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr have accessible units?
No, 301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
Lift
801 NW 10th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity