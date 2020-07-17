Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr Available 08/14/20 Fabulous Home on Huge Corner Lot with Circle Driveway!!! - Fabulous Home on Huge Corner Lot with Circle Driveway!!!



This Home is Extremely Spacious with 2 Living Rooms and 3 bedrooms/ 3 bathrooms! The main Living room has a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves. The sun room is just right off the main living area which has separate AC and lots of natural light. The large open kitchen offers stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher & disposal.



Great backyard with wood & chain link fencing. Moore Schools!! Perfectly located near shopping and major highways!



No Smoking!



Additional Pet Fees May Apply!



