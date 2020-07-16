Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2227 NW 20th Available 08/01/20 3 BED 1 BATH TUDOR COTTAGE LAS VEGAS ADDITION OF NW OKC - Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home in the Las Vegas Addition of NW OKC. Close to fine dining, Oklahoma City University, and the Plaza District. This historic home has vaulted ceilings, mock fireplace, and beautiful hardwood floors. Spacious formal living and 2 dining areas. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with granite counter tops, newer cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including a gas stove with convection oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and built-in microwave. All 3 bedrooms have 9 ft ceilings and the closet space is wonderful! The owner has provided washer/dryer connections in the basement. Quarterly pest/yard treatment included. This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees and easy access to highways and shopping. Call 405-605-6445 to schedule a viewing today!



(RLNE2575734)