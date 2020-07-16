All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2227 NW 20th

2227 Northwest 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2227 Northwest 20th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2227 NW 20th Available 08/01/20 3 BED 1 BATH TUDOR COTTAGE LAS VEGAS ADDITION OF NW OKC - Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home in the Las Vegas Addition of NW OKC. Close to fine dining, Oklahoma City University, and the Plaza District. This historic home has vaulted ceilings, mock fireplace, and beautiful hardwood floors. Spacious formal living and 2 dining areas. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with granite counter tops, newer cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including a gas stove with convection oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and built-in microwave. All 3 bedrooms have 9 ft ceilings and the closet space is wonderful! The owner has provided washer/dryer connections in the basement. Quarterly pest/yard treatment included. This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees and easy access to highways and shopping. Call 405-605-6445 to schedule a viewing today!

(RLNE2575734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 NW 20th have any available units?
2227 NW 20th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 NW 20th have?
Some of 2227 NW 20th's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 NW 20th currently offering any rent specials?
2227 NW 20th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 NW 20th pet-friendly?
Yes, 2227 NW 20th is pet friendly.
Does 2227 NW 20th offer parking?
No, 2227 NW 20th does not offer parking.
Does 2227 NW 20th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2227 NW 20th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 NW 20th have a pool?
No, 2227 NW 20th does not have a pool.
Does 2227 NW 20th have accessible units?
No, 2227 NW 20th does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 NW 20th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 NW 20th has units with dishwashers.
