All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 212 Northwest 32nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
212 Northwest 32nd Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:24 AM

212 Northwest 32nd Street

212 Northwest 32nd Street · (405) 919-3507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

212 Northwest 32nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Edgemere Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning Edgemere Park home with nice architectural details. Beautiful refinished hardwoods throughout, living room features cove ceiling and mock fireplace. Formal dining is open to living room and boasts a vintage chandelier and cove ceiling. Gourmet kitchen has an eating area and great cabinet space, stainless range and fridge, granite counters and designer tile. Versatile floor plan with two bedrooms plus an office downstairs and a large bedroom with bath upstairs. This home is located on a beautiful tree filled street in Edgemere Park. Close to shopping, restaurants, and minutes from downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Northwest 32nd Street have any available units?
212 Northwest 32nd Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Northwest 32nd Street have?
Some of 212 Northwest 32nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Northwest 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 Northwest 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Northwest 32nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 Northwest 32nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 212 Northwest 32nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 212 Northwest 32nd Street offers parking.
Does 212 Northwest 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Northwest 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Northwest 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 212 Northwest 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 Northwest 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 212 Northwest 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Northwest 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Northwest 32nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 212 Northwest 32nd Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Retreat at Riverbend
8114 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73159

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity