212 Northwest 32nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning Edgemere Park home with nice architectural details. Beautiful refinished hardwoods throughout, living room features cove ceiling and mock fireplace. Formal dining is open to living room and boasts a vintage chandelier and cove ceiling. Gourmet kitchen has an eating area and great cabinet space, stainless range and fridge, granite counters and designer tile. Versatile floor plan with two bedrooms plus an office downstairs and a large bedroom with bath upstairs. This home is located on a beautiful tree filled street in Edgemere Park. Close to shopping, restaurants, and minutes from downtown.