All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 2101 N. Youngs Duplex B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
2101 N. Youngs Duplex B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2101 N. Youngs Duplex B

2101 North Youngs Boulevard · (405) 757-4578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2101 North Youngs Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Pennville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2101 N. Youngs Duplex B · Avail. Jul 1

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2101 N. Youngs Duplex B Available 07/01/20 **COMING SOON** Charming 1 Bed/1 Bath with Parking on Corner Lot! - This charming, 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage with carport/parking on a corner lot is coming available in early July! This home offers original hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, spacious room sizes and lots of storage. Contact us today for more details and to get on our showing list!

This unit has a washer and dryer in laundry room for tenant use, but are not maintained by Management.

Bedroom: 1
Bathroom: 1
Garage: One car with carport (parking spot)

Square Feet: 875

Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Rent: $850.00
Deposit: $700.00

Section 8 Not Accepted

Pet-Friendly: Yes
Pet Fee: Dependent on size (options available)

CALL or TEXT 405-757-4578 FOR MORE INFORMATION!

(RLNE5838600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 N. Youngs Duplex B have any available units?
2101 N. Youngs Duplex B has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 N. Youngs Duplex B have?
Some of 2101 N. Youngs Duplex B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 N. Youngs Duplex B currently offering any rent specials?
2101 N. Youngs Duplex B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 N. Youngs Duplex B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 N. Youngs Duplex B is pet friendly.
Does 2101 N. Youngs Duplex B offer parking?
Yes, 2101 N. Youngs Duplex B does offer parking.
Does 2101 N. Youngs Duplex B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 N. Youngs Duplex B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 N. Youngs Duplex B have a pool?
No, 2101 N. Youngs Duplex B does not have a pool.
Does 2101 N. Youngs Duplex B have accessible units?
No, 2101 N. Youngs Duplex B does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 N. Youngs Duplex B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 N. Youngs Duplex B does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2101 N. Youngs Duplex B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity