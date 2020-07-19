2100 Buena Vida Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Edmond Duplex * 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex * Contact Info Below - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex in Edmond just south of 15th on Santa Fe in the Santa Fe Villas addition. Minutes from shopping and Memorial. This two story duplex has large living areas, laminate flooring through out and large closets! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances like stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Lots of counter- top space and storage! Includes washer/dryer combo. Over head ceiling fans through out home. Carpeting in stairway only. Private fence yard. Available for self show. Ask about our pet policy. Call or Text us at 4*0*5*4*2*0*6*9*7*9* or FOUR ZERO FIVE FOUR TWO ZERO, SIX NINE SEVEN NINE for a viewing. Visit our website at Luxe-PM.com OR google Luxe Sales & Management In OKC for a complete list of our vacancies. Self showing available! ** Interior pics next week **



(RLNE5907000)