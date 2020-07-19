All apartments in Oklahoma City
2100 Buena Vida Lane
2100 Buena Vida Lane

2100 Buena Vida Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2100 Buena Vida Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Edmond Duplex * 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex * Contact Info Below - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex in Edmond just south of 15th on Santa Fe in the Santa Fe Villas addition. Minutes from shopping and Memorial. This two story duplex has large living areas, laminate flooring through out and large closets! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances like stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Lots of counter- top space and storage! Includes washer/dryer combo. Over head ceiling fans through out home. Carpeting in stairway only. Private fence yard. Available for self show. Ask about our pet policy. Call or Text us at 4*0*5*4*2*0*6*9*7*9* or FOUR ZERO FIVE FOUR TWO ZERO, SIX NINE SEVEN NINE for a viewing. Visit our website at Luxe-PM.com OR google Luxe Sales & Management In OKC for a complete list of our vacancies. Self showing available! ** Interior pics next week **

(RLNE5907000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Buena Vida Lane have any available units?
2100 Buena Vida Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Buena Vida Lane have?
Some of 2100 Buena Vida Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Buena Vida Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Buena Vida Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Buena Vida Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Buena Vida Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Buena Vida Lane offer parking?
No, 2100 Buena Vida Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2100 Buena Vida Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Buena Vida Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Buena Vida Lane have a pool?
No, 2100 Buena Vida Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Buena Vida Lane have accessible units?
No, 2100 Buena Vida Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Buena Vida Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Buena Vida Lane has units with dishwashers.
