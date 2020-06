Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool media room

This incredible home will be available the first week of July. Join a highly sought after community with a pool in a contemporary home that backs up to a greenbelt. All one floor you have an open concept layout, split bedrooms with 2 dining areas, a theater room, huge laundry room, office and powder bath for your guests. Not much more you would want in a rental. Call today for your private showing.