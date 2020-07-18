All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 14 2020

1411 Northwest 17th Street

1411 Northwest 17th Street · (405) 283-6521
Location

1411 Northwest 17th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Gatewood UCD

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1137 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs apartment! Open concept floor plan - great for entertaining! This charming brownstone is walking distance to the Plaza District! Near Downtown and Oklahoma City University. Featuring hardwood floors, large bedroom, walk-in closets, and a covered patio! Kitchen has granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Small bar off of the kitchen for even more counter space. Shared washer/dryer available in the basement. Rent is $925 per month and deposit is $925. Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas. Owner provides yard maintenance and water. Pets welcome. To schedule a showing and apply, visit www.integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Northwest 17th Street have any available units?
1411 Northwest 17th Street has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 Northwest 17th Street have?
Some of 1411 Northwest 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 Northwest 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Northwest 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Northwest 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 Northwest 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1411 Northwest 17th Street offer parking?
No, 1411 Northwest 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1411 Northwest 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1411 Northwest 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Northwest 17th Street have a pool?
No, 1411 Northwest 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1411 Northwest 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 1411 Northwest 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Northwest 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 Northwest 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
