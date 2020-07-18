1411 Northwest 17th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs apartment! Open concept floor plan - great for entertaining! This charming brownstone is walking distance to the Plaza District! Near Downtown and Oklahoma City University. Featuring hardwood floors, large bedroom, walk-in closets, and a covered patio! Kitchen has granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Small bar off of the kitchen for even more counter space. Shared washer/dryer available in the basement. Rent is $925 per month and deposit is $925. Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas. Owner provides yard maintenance and water. Pets welcome. To schedule a showing and apply, visit www.integrityokc.com.