Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Duplex - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living and dining areas. Large walk-in master closet. The kitchen is equipped with lots of counter top and cabinet space, as well as a dishwasher, disposal, and range. Two car garage and a fenced yard. Located on a quiet cul de sac with easy access to I-40.



Apply online at www.TPCrents.com



Contact Roy Stucker 580 309 3373 for more information or to schedule a showing!



