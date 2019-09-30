Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

11003 SW 5th Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath with a 2 car garage duplex for rent in Yukon and in a gated community near Mustang Road and Reno! - From Mustang Road (just south of Reno and I-40), go east on SW 5th, which is also Pointe Parkway Blvd to SW 5th entrance and go right at gate. Follow back to the property that is on the left or north side of the street, in the gated community of Gardens at Westpointe!



New paint, new carpet and new floors! Granite counter tops and upgraded appliances are a few of amenities for this lovely duplex. Large closets, ceramic tile, laundry area, and a privately fenced in backyard! All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Call our leasing line at 691-6414 to schedule your tour or visit our website at dsprops.com for more information and to see a video of this property!



(RLNE4048403)