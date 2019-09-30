All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

11003 SW 5th

11003 SW 5th St · (405) 691-6414
Location

11003 SW 5th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73099
West Watch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11003 SW 5th · Avail. Jul 1

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11003 SW 5th Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath with a 2 car garage duplex for rent in Yukon and in a gated community near Mustang Road and Reno! - From Mustang Road (just south of Reno and I-40), go east on SW 5th, which is also Pointe Parkway Blvd to SW 5th entrance and go right at gate. Follow back to the property that is on the left or north side of the street, in the gated community of Gardens at Westpointe!

New paint, new carpet and new floors! Granite counter tops and upgraded appliances are a few of amenities for this lovely duplex. Large closets, ceramic tile, laundry area, and a privately fenced in backyard! All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Call our leasing line at 691-6414 to schedule your tour or visit our website at dsprops.com for more information and to see a video of this property!

(RLNE4048403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11003 SW 5th have any available units?
11003 SW 5th has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11003 SW 5th have?
Some of 11003 SW 5th's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11003 SW 5th currently offering any rent specials?
11003 SW 5th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11003 SW 5th pet-friendly?
No, 11003 SW 5th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 11003 SW 5th offer parking?
Yes, 11003 SW 5th does offer parking.
Does 11003 SW 5th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11003 SW 5th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11003 SW 5th have a pool?
No, 11003 SW 5th does not have a pool.
Does 11003 SW 5th have accessible units?
No, 11003 SW 5th does not have accessible units.
Does 11003 SW 5th have units with dishwashers?
No, 11003 SW 5th does not have units with dishwashers.
