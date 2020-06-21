All apartments in Oklahoma City
10201 Buccaneer Drive

10201 Buccaneer Dr · (405) 691-2556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10201 Buccaneer Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Mayfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1373 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
READY TO MOVE IN! Well cared for 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a HUGE fenced back yard with patio, workshop, and extra storage building. Quiet cul-de-sac lot in great neighborhood. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Completely updated throughout. 6-8 person STORM SHELTER in garage with flush top entry. Backyard has full drive through access for RV or boat storage. Security system with smoke detectors in all rooms. Great schools and right around the corner from shopping, and interstate access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10201 Buccaneer Drive have any available units?
10201 Buccaneer Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10201 Buccaneer Drive have?
Some of 10201 Buccaneer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10201 Buccaneer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10201 Buccaneer Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10201 Buccaneer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10201 Buccaneer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 10201 Buccaneer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10201 Buccaneer Drive does offer parking.
Does 10201 Buccaneer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10201 Buccaneer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10201 Buccaneer Drive have a pool?
No, 10201 Buccaneer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10201 Buccaneer Drive have accessible units?
No, 10201 Buccaneer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10201 Buccaneer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10201 Buccaneer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
