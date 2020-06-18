945 Barkley Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Bike to OU. This is a great 3 bedroom/2 bath home less than half mile from OU. Furnished with fridge, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and ceiling fans. Includes a pantry, patio, oversized one-car garage, garage door opener, and fenced back yard that is great for entertaining or play. Newer fixtures recently installed. It is just short of 1100 sq ft and has newer all-vinyl windows, vinyl siding, and roof. Tile in kitchen and baths with full walk-in closet in master bedroom. The shower in master completely redone, and new granite countertops, sink, and light fixture coming in May. Renovated hall bathroom. A great location with easy access to Boyd, 12th, Lindsey, and Classen. This cute home is available June 1st. Deposit is $1000. Sorry, this is a no smoking rental. Small pets may be considered. Call for your showing today!