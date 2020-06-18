All apartments in Norman
945 Barkley Circle
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:08 AM

945 Barkley Circle

945 Barkley Circle · (405) 816-1717
Location

945 Barkley Circle, Norman, OK 73071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bike to OU. This is a great 3 bedroom/2 bath home less than half mile from OU. Furnished with fridge, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and ceiling fans. Includes a pantry, patio, oversized one-car garage, garage door opener, and fenced back yard that is great for entertaining or play. Newer fixtures recently installed. It is just short of 1100 sq ft and has newer all-vinyl windows, vinyl siding, and roof. Tile in kitchen and baths with full walk-in closet in master bedroom. The shower in master completely redone, and new granite countertops, sink, and light fixture coming in May. Renovated hall bathroom. A great location with easy access to Boyd, 12th, Lindsey, and Classen. This cute home is available June 1st. Deposit is $1000. Sorry, this is a no smoking rental. Small pets may be considered. Call for your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Barkley Circle have any available units?
945 Barkley Circle has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 Barkley Circle have?
Some of 945 Barkley Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 Barkley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
945 Barkley Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Barkley Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 Barkley Circle is pet friendly.
Does 945 Barkley Circle offer parking?
Yes, 945 Barkley Circle does offer parking.
Does 945 Barkley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 945 Barkley Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Barkley Circle have a pool?
No, 945 Barkley Circle does not have a pool.
Does 945 Barkley Circle have accessible units?
No, 945 Barkley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Barkley Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 Barkley Circle has units with dishwashers.
