Norman, OK
301 Keith Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:02 AM

301 Keith Street

301 Keith Street · (405) 204-6060
Location

301 Keith Street, Norman, OK 73069
Larsh - Miller

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1364 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming home in established neighborhood just north of OU campus.
Clean 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living, formal dining, enclosed porch, fenced yard on corner lot! Refrigerator, microwave, cook stove included! Washer and dryer connections. No garage. Pets subject to approval and refundable deposit.
Please do not disturb tenant. Home available within two weeks of application, possibly sooner.
Applicants must make at least 3X rent, have verifiable references, and no eviction filings.
Application fee of $30 per adult waived for active duty U.S. military, First Responders, and LEO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Keith Street have any available units?
301 Keith Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Keith Street have?
Some of 301 Keith Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Keith Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 Keith Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Keith Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Keith Street is pet friendly.
Does 301 Keith Street offer parking?
No, 301 Keith Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 Keith Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Keith Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Keith Street have a pool?
No, 301 Keith Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 Keith Street have accessible units?
No, 301 Keith Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Keith Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Keith Street has units with dishwashers.
