301 Keith Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming home in established neighborhood just north of OU campus.

Clean 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living, formal dining, enclosed porch, fenced yard on corner lot! Refrigerator, microwave, cook stove included! Washer and dryer connections. No garage. Pets subject to approval and refundable deposit.

Please do not disturb tenant. Home available within two weeks of application, possibly sooner.

Applicants must make at least 3X rent, have verifiable references, and no eviction filings.

Application fee of $30 per adult waived for active duty U.S. military, First Responders, and LEO.