Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

You may view this unit either by Face Time or on site. Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath with adorable kitchen. Recently remodeled with new windows, hardwood floors and new kitchen cabinets. Kitchen includes gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Easy access to University of Oklahoma and Campus Corner. This is a no pets, non-smoking unit. The new lease will end May 31st, 2021. Security Deposit will be $500.00