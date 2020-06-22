1608 Franklin Drive

Amenities

We can show this property either with Face Time or on site. Location!! Location!! Location!! If close to University of Oklahoma, Highway 9 and an updated home are on your list then take a look at this one. Home is a very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Hardwood and laminate floors, ceiling fans, spacious kitchen complete with granite counter tops, new appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, electric cook stove, all make for a comfortable living. Completing your list will be a fenced in backyard and 2 car garage. Definitely worth taking a look at. This is a no pets, non-smoking home. The new lease will end May 31st, 2021. Security deposit will be $1275.00