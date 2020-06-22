All apartments in Norman
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:14 PM

1608 Franklin Drive

1608 Franklin Drive · (405) 310-2796
Location

1608 Franklin Drive, Norman, OK 73072

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1226 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
We can show this property either with Face Time or on site. Location!! Location!! Location!! If close to University of Oklahoma, Highway 9 and an updated home are on your list then take a look at this one. Home is a very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Hardwood and laminate floors, ceiling fans, spacious kitchen complete with granite counter tops, new appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, electric cook stove, all make for a comfortable living. Completing your list will be a fenced in backyard and 2 car garage. Definitely worth taking a look at. This is a no pets, non-smoking home. The new lease will end May 31st, 2021. Security deposit will be $1275.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Franklin Drive have any available units?
1608 Franklin Drive has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Franklin Drive have?
Some of 1608 Franklin Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Franklin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Franklin Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Franklin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Franklin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norman.
Does 1608 Franklin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Franklin Drive does offer parking.
Does 1608 Franklin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Franklin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Franklin Drive have a pool?
No, 1608 Franklin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Franklin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1608 Franklin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Franklin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Franklin Drive has units with dishwashers.
