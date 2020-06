Amenities

Ready for MOVE IN! This immaculate and well cared for home has many updates including: NEW flooring throughout the entire house...NO carpet; Granite countertops, stainless steel sink, and tile backsplash in the kitchen! Home is located on a corner lot with a big back yard and nice covered patio! Located in the desirable Ridgecrest Neighborhood in Midwest City. It is a short commute to Tinker AFB. Great location. Pets approved on case by case basis. Showings by appointment only. For rent by local owner. $35 application fee per adult over 18. Security Deposit $1100. Rent $1100. Thank you.