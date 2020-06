Amenities

pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Precious Home - This is a single-family home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout the home. Your kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. You will have window units for the summer months to keep you cool and a wall furnace that will keep you warm during the chilly winter. There is a detached garage to protect your car And a storm shelter to keep you safe during those crazy Oklahoma storms. Keep the kids and pets safe in the fenced backyard. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2832932)