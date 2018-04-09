All apartments in Lawton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1423 SE Hillcrest Dr.

1423 Southeast Hillcrest Avenue · (580) 248-8838
Location

1423 Southeast Hillcrest Avenue, Lawton, OK 73501

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. · Avail. Jul 1

$850

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1521 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. Available 07/01/20 Pebble Creek area !! PET FRIENDLY!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Pebble Creek area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, living area with fireplace, kitchen area with a formal dining area, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry room with washer/dryer connections, nice size bedrooms, master bedroom has a double closet with 3/4 bath, central heat & air, ceiling fans, very nice fenced in back yard, great patio area for entertaining, close to schools/Ft. Sill

(RLNE2644962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. have any available units?
1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. have?
Some of 1423 SE Hillcrest Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. have a pool?
No, 1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. has units with dishwashers.
