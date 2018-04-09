Amenities
1423 SE Hillcrest Dr. Available 07/01/20 Pebble Creek area !! PET FRIENDLY!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Pebble Creek area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, living area with fireplace, kitchen area with a formal dining area, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry room with washer/dryer connections, nice size bedrooms, master bedroom has a double closet with 3/4 bath, central heat & air, ceiling fans, very nice fenced in back yard, great patio area for entertaining, close to schools/Ft. Sill
(RLNE2644962)