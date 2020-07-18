Amenities

2464 Fox Lane Available 08/01/20 country living at its finest! STORM SHELTER! New appliances,new paint and new landscaping in progress! Endless outdoor storage and space to roam! - Spacious rooms and living space and storage for days! 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 huge baths, 2 car garage, Driveway for 10! huge shop with electric and an additional storage for RV, Boat or other toys! fenced in small yard and room to roam on the remaining acreage, mature trees, great neighbors, pet friendly , covered patio, fireplace, new stainless dishwasher, trash compactor, cook top, new paint inside and out and more coming July 2020! great laminate wood flooring throughout, window seats, huge closets, well and septic so no water bill! Too many features to list, must see for yourself! Call us at 405-691-6414 to schedule your personal tour today! Please do not bother tenant, must make an appointment! Bridgecreek Schools



