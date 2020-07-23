Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:32 AM

2 Apartments for rent in Stephens County, OK

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
5 Units Available
Gardens at Duncan
419 S 27th St, Duncan, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gardens at Duncan in Duncan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1022 NE Scissortail Drive
1022 NE Scissortail Dr, Comanche County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2371 sqft
1022 NE Scissortail Drive Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Eastside home located in gated Scissortail, Corner lot, - 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage, formal living room and dining area, family room wood ceramic gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with a

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Stephens County?
Apartment Rentals in Stephens County start at $550/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Stephens County?
Some of the colleges located in the Stephens County area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, Cameron University, Oklahoma Christian University, and Oklahoma City University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Stephens County have apartments for rent?
Oklahoma City, Norman, Lawton, Wichita Falls, and Ardmore have apartments for rent.

