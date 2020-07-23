/
stephens county
2 Apartments for rent in Stephens County, OK📍
Gardens at Duncan
419 S 27th St, Duncan, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gardens at Duncan in Duncan. View photos, descriptions and more!
1022 NE Scissortail Drive
1022 NE Scissortail Dr, Comanche County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2371 sqft
1022 NE Scissortail Drive Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Eastside home located in gated Scissortail, Corner lot, - 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage, formal living room and dining area, family room wood ceramic gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with a
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Stephens County area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, Cameron University, Oklahoma Christian University, and Oklahoma City University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Oklahoma City, Norman, Lawton, Wichita Falls, and Ardmore have apartments for rent.