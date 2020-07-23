/
/
grady county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:32 AM
84 Apartments for rent in Grady County, OK📍
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
2 Units Available
Autumn Brooke
2727 Valley View Dr, Chickasha, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Autumn Brooke in Chickasha. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2319 County Rd. 1222
2319 County Road 1222, Grady County, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
2319 County Rd. 1222 Available 08/07/20 Blanchard 2 Bed 1 Bath - Located in the heart of Bridge Creek Communities this 2 bed 1 bath unit has an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms and fully fenced back yard and ample off street parking. Sorry No Pets.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
7010 Kimberly Dr.
7010 Kimberly Drive, Tuttle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2046 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Country Paradise in Tuttle!!! - This beautiful 2,046 sq ft home is ideally located right off of Highway 37, and sits on a large, 1+ acre corner lot.
Results within 1 mile of Grady County
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
5346 Mockingbird Lane
5346 Mockingbird, Blanchard, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2500 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
304 Cherokee Court
304 Cherokee Court, Blanchard, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,390
1654 sqft
(4) Bed/(2) Bath in Blanchard Avail NOW! - New carpet and updates! Located in cul-de-sac. Major appliances included in kitchen. Master includes walk-in closet and extra storage. No pets.
Results within 5 miles of Grady County
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1104 NW 5th Street
1104 NW 5th St, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1104 NW 5th Street in Newcastle. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
904 NW 6th Street
904 NW 6th St, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 904 NW 6th Street in Newcastle. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Canadian Estates
1007 North Donald Way
1007 N Donald Way, Mustang, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1476 sqft
Don't miss out on this four bedroom, two bath home in Mustang! This home was built in 2019 and has all up to date | modern features - wooden privacy fence, spacious floor plan, all major kitchen appliances and more!! We are also pet friendly, so ask
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
821 NW 6th St
821 NW 6th St, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1670 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1101 Northwest 5th Street
1101 NW 5th St, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1670 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1313 Wade St
1313 Wade St, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1256 sqft
1313 Wade St Available 08/03/20 **Brand New 3 Bedroom Home** - Brand new duplex located minutes away from I-44 and Newcastle Casino. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, durable wood-like floors, and a 2 car garage.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
544 W Shadow Ridge Way
544 West Shadow Ridge Way, Mustang, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1525 sqft
544 W Shadow Ridge Way Available 08/22/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Storm Shelter in Mustang - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1104 N Pheasant Way
1104 N Pheasant Way, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1209 sqft
1104 N Pheasant Way Available 08/08/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 8th! Don't miss this beautiful, brand new three bedroom, two bath home in Mustang! This home has a great floor plan
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6601 Bent Wood Villas Dr # B
6601 Bentwood Villas Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1293 sqft
6601 Bent Wood Villas Dr # B Available 08/01/20 NEW HOMES FOR LEASE! MUSTANG SCHOOLS - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don't want the headache of mowing your lawn? We've got you covered.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
111 E. Juniper
111 East Juniper Lane, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - 3 bed, 2 bath home. Electric stove, Granite counter tops. Large walk-in closets, partial wood floors. Covered patio. No fenced yard. Must See!! Shown By Appt Only No Pets Allowed (RLNE5780404)
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Canadian Estates
1011 N Donald Way
1011 N Donald Way, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1209 sqft
Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Mustang - This home is a beautiful 1209 sq ft home featuring three bedrooms, two baths, spacious open floor plan, laundry room with hook-ups.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4904 SW 122nd Terr
4904 SW 122nd Ter, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1814 sqft
4904 SW 122nd Terr Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3BR/2BA Home in Gated Community with Amenities Galore! - This beautiful 3 BR, 2 BA house in gated community has everything you could need! Located in Williamson Farms, the community boasts 3 gated
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1770 Bartlett Drive
1770 Bartlett Dr, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1633 sqft
1770 Bartlett Drive Available 09/18/20 *Pre-Lease* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Bradford Place Community - *Pre-Leasing! Available September 18th! This plan boasts of a fantastic open living room and kitchen with beautiful luxury vinyl
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12601 Heathfield Ln
12601 Heathfield Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2394 sqft
Gorgeous Custom Home with 3 Car Garage and Storm Shelter!! - This lovely home is located in a gated community with a swimming pool, park and walking track.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
418 W Chantilly Way
418 West Chantilly Way, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1324 sqft
This beautiful home located in Mustang features 3 bed, 2 bath and a 2 car garage. Plush carpet, open floor plan, fresh paint and large closet space. Deposit is equivalent one month rent. Pets allowed restrictions apply.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
507 W Dowden Dr
507 West Dowden Drive, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Total remodel in Mustang - Property Id: 241220 3 bed 2 baths 2 car. All new inside. Granite kitchen countertops. Designer tile bathrooms. Wood floors thru out. NO SECTION 8.NO PETS. NON SMOKER ONLY Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Grady County
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
3 Units Available
CEENA
Almonte
5901 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$730
859 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool. Almonte Shopping Center across the street. Syl Goldman Park less than a mile away. Near I-44.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
7 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
28 Units Available
Southern Hills
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
950 sqft
Amazing move in special - half off your first two months of rent! Terms and conditions apply, please contact property for details.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Grady County area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, Cameron University, University of Central Oklahoma, and Southern Nazarene University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Oklahoma City, Norman, Lawton, Edmond, and Midwest City have apartments for rent.