Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2100 SAGEWOOD DRIVE Available 08/12/20 Spacious Home - Edmond Schools - Must See - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 car garage, 2,178 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1985 in the Summer Oaks addition. Fireplace with built-ins, vaulted ceilings, spacious rooms. Master bath has double vanities. Utility room. Fenced yard, patio. Edmond Schools.

To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email). To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLEASING.com. Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.

Rent: $1,225 Deposit: $1,225. Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.

Appliances: Dishwasher, stove

Exterior: Fenced yard, patio

Mechanical: Garage door opener

Directions: N of W 33rd off N Santa Fe Ave, E on Summer Oak Dr., S. on Tracys Terr, E on Sagewood



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4217316)