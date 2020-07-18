All apartments in Edmond
2100 SAGEWOOD DRIVE

2100 Sagewood Drive · (405) 313-6820
Location

2100 Sagewood Drive, Edmond, OK 73013
Summer Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2100 SAGEWOOD DRIVE · Avail. Aug 12

$1,225

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2100 SAGEWOOD DRIVE Available 08/12/20 Spacious Home - Edmond Schools - Must See - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 car garage, 2,178 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1985 in the Summer Oaks addition. Fireplace with built-ins, vaulted ceilings, spacious rooms. Master bath has double vanities. Utility room. Fenced yard, patio. Edmond Schools.
To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email). To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLEASING.com. Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Rent: $1,225 Deposit: $1,225. Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.
Appliances: Dishwasher, stove
Exterior: Fenced yard, patio
Mechanical: Garage door opener
Directions: N of W 33rd off N Santa Fe Ave, E on Summer Oak Dr., S. on Tracys Terr, E on Sagewood

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4217316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

