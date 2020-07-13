All apartments in Broken Arrow
Woodland Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:45 PM

Woodland Park

7350 S Garnett Rd · (918) 223-8280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0632 · Avail. Aug 24

$730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit 0833 · Avail. now

$730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit 0716 · Avail. Aug 21

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0536 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

Unit 1036 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

Unit 0525 · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0117 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
alarm system
business center
coffee bar
community garden
internet cafe
game room
green community
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pet friendly
sauna
Feel energized and welcome every time you come home to your thoughtfully designed apartment at Woodland Park Apartment Homes. When you select an apartment in Broken Arrow, OK, that’s part of our community, you’ll be close to shopping, dining and entertainment options as well as to your work and school commitments.

At Woodland Park, we have one, two, and three-bedroom apartment floor plans, designed with you in mind. Each spacious home has a host of amenities and interior finishes that have been hand-selected by our design team. Home chefs will enjoy the kitchen with spacious countertops, ample cabinetry, and energy-efficient appliances. You’ll be amazed by the high ceilings and large windows that allow in plenty of natural light. When it gets warm in the summer, you’ll love the central AC and cooling ceiling fans while warm heat and an inviting fireplace keep you toasty in the winter. A full-size washer and dryer will make laundry convenient. You’ll also appreciate the extra touche

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 (first applicant), $25 (additional applicants)
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in select leases; Detached garage: $100/month; Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in select leases; Detached garage: $100/month; Patio/balcony storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Park have any available units?
Woodland Park has 13 units available starting at $730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodland Park have?
Some of Woodland Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Park currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Park is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Park offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Park offers parking.
Does Woodland Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodland Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Park have a pool?
Yes, Woodland Park has a pool.
Does Woodland Park have accessible units?
No, Woodland Park does not have accessible units.
Does Woodland Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodland Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodland Park has units with air conditioning.
