in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets carpet extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed alarm system business center coffee bar community garden internet cafe game room green community parking playground 24hr maintenance bike storage garage guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pet friendly sauna

Feel energized and welcome every time you come home to your thoughtfully designed apartment at Woodland Park Apartment Homes. When you select an apartment in Broken Arrow, OK, that’s part of our community, you’ll be close to shopping, dining and entertainment options as well as to your work and school commitments.



At Woodland Park, we have one, two, and three-bedroom apartment floor plans, designed with you in mind. Each spacious home has a host of amenities and interior finishes that have been hand-selected by our design team. Home chefs will enjoy the kitchen with spacious countertops, ample cabinetry, and energy-efficient appliances. You’ll be amazed by the high ceilings and large windows that allow in plenty of natural light. When it gets warm in the summer, you’ll love the central AC and cooling ceiling fans while warm heat and an inviting fireplace keep you toasty in the winter. A full-size washer and dryer will make laundry convenient. You’ll also appreciate the extra touche