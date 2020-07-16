All apartments in Bixby
Find more places like 11265 S 73rd East Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bixby, OK
/
11265 S 73rd East Place
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

11265 S 73rd East Place

11265 South 73rd East Place · (918) 492-0269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bixby
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11265 South 73rd East Place, Bixby, OK 74008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4534 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Fabulous Executive home in Woodcreek. Hardwoods throughout.Office, Granite kitchen w/impressive island, SS gas appliances & walk-in pantry. Formal dining w/wet bar & wine refrigerator. Great room w/2 story vaulted ceiling. Elegant stone fireplace, staircase & balcony w/gorgeous iron railings. Theater room, game room & master suite, 2nd bedroom with private bath are all down. Huge laundry room w/sink. Large east facing covered patio. Neighborhood pool, playground, close to shopping & Bixby Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11265 S 73rd East Place have any available units?
11265 S 73rd East Place has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11265 S 73rd East Place have?
Some of 11265 S 73rd East Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11265 S 73rd East Place currently offering any rent specials?
11265 S 73rd East Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11265 S 73rd East Place pet-friendly?
No, 11265 S 73rd East Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bixby.
Does 11265 S 73rd East Place offer parking?
Yes, 11265 S 73rd East Place offers parking.
Does 11265 S 73rd East Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11265 S 73rd East Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11265 S 73rd East Place have a pool?
Yes, 11265 S 73rd East Place has a pool.
Does 11265 S 73rd East Place have accessible units?
No, 11265 S 73rd East Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11265 S 73rd East Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11265 S 73rd East Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 11265 S 73rd East Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11265 S 73rd East Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11265 S 73rd East Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave
Bixby, OK 74008
Residences at Boardwalk
8300 E. 123rd St. South
Bixby, OK 74008
Memorial Square Gardens
8336 East 120th Place South
Bixby, OK 74008

Similar Pages

Bixby 1 BedroomsBixby 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bixby Apartments with ParkingBixby Dog Friendly Apartments
Bixby Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tulsa, OKBroken Arrow, OKMuskogee, OKBartlesville, OK
Jenks, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OKPryor Creek, OK
Claremore, OKOkmulgee, OKWagoner, OKOkemah, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southern Memorial Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oklahoma State University Institute of TechnologyTulsa Community College
University of Tulsa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity