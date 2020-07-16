11265 S 73rd East Place

Amenities
Fabulous Executive home in Woodcreek. Hardwoods throughout.Office, Granite kitchen w/impressive island, SS gas appliances & walk-in pantry. Formal dining w/wet bar & wine refrigerator. Great room w/2 story vaulted ceiling. Elegant stone fireplace, staircase & balcony w/gorgeous iron railings. Theater room, game room & master suite, 2nd bedroom with private bath are all down. Huge laundry room w/sink. Large east facing covered patio. Neighborhood pool, playground, close to shopping & Bixby Schools.