1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM
53 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bixby, OK
Southern Memorial Acres
39 Units Available
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
15 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$720
750 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
14 Units Available
Residences at Boardwalk
8300 E. 123rd St. South, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$908
803 sqft
Built around a restaurant-lined boardwalk, the luxury units feature stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, and air conditioning. Climate-controlled garage parking. Convenient to Hwy 364 and all of downtown Tulsa.
Results within 1 mile of Bixby
19 Units Available
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$725
795 sqft
Convenient to Creek Turnpike. Floor plans feature huge walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. Select apartments offer computer desks, built-in bookcases and island kitchens. Coffee bar, clubhouse, gym and outdoor swimming pool on site.
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
11100 E 96th St S, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$849
859 sqft
Cedar Ridge Apartments is the luxury community you’ve been searching for. Our brand-new, spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are available in a number of unique floor plans.
Results within 5 miles of Bixby
30 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$710
778 sqft
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
4 Units Available
Alderview Apartments
1050 East 141st Place, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
650 sqft
1070 E.
Burning Tree
8 Units Available
Coventry Park
8120 E 63rd Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$545
425 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coventry Park in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
20 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$905
889 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
14 Units Available
Woodland Oaks
7142 S 92nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$593
725 sqft
Great location next to shopping, entertainment and major roads. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwashers, fireplace and wood plank flooring. Community features two lighted tennis courts, grilling station and fitness center.
25 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$858
821 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Aspen Creek
10 Units Available
Aspen Village
1947 W Houston St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$765
706 sqft
Just off the Broken Arrow Expressway, close to numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues. 1-3 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Gym, pool, clubhouse and courtyard with grills on site.
Sun Meadow
25 Units Available
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$628
606 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
28 Units Available
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$830
804 sqft
Premium, pet-friendly apartments on the southern edge of Meadowbrook Country Club. Saltwater swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Garage, courtyard, clubhouse and internet access. Just minutes from Tulsa Community College.
1 Unit Available
Village On The Green
758 West B Street, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
$649
532 sqft
742 Plaza Drive - 742 H Available 07/15/20 1 Bedr. Beautiful Jenks Location. Cozy & Quiet. SPECIALS! - This bright and open layout creates the perfect place to call home.
20 Units Available
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$730
741 sqft
Enjoy the outdoors with your own balcony or patio featured in every unit. Amenities include package receiving, sauna and pool. Easy access to U.S. Highway 64 with proximity to Cinemark movie theater.
17 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
572 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
Minshall Park
4 Units Available
Regency Point
5477 East 71st Street, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Regency Point in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cedarcrest
6 Units Available
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$669
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Grandview Heights
12302 S Yukon Ave, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
842 sqft
Enjoy amenities like two dog parks, a gym, a resort-style pool and a basketball court. The South Tulsa apartments feature vaulted ceilings, sunrooms and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to downtown Tulsa via nearby Highway 75.
Burning Tree
1 Unit Available
6440 South 82nd East Avenue
6440 S 82nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$545
602 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $545, Admin Fee: $100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $100, Available Now Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 10 miles of Bixby
30 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
2401 W Omaha St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$738
776 sqft
Prime location on the corner of Omaha and Aspen, this community features a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and fire pit/social area. Apartments have private entryways and nine-foot ceilings.
4 Units Available
Avery Park
4111 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
490 sqft
Welcome Home to Avery Park! We are an ALL BILLS PAID Community! Conveniently located on E 51st street in Tulsa near great restaurants, shops, and grocery stores.
Kensington
23 Units Available
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
