119 Apartments for rent in Bixby, OK with parking

Deep bounty: Bixby, OK is well known for both its agrarian industry and the oil fields beneath the soil.

Bixby, OK, the "Garden Spot of Oklahoma," has a rich farming history and one of the fastest-growing populations in the state. Bixby is also the setting of two bestselling novels, Tex_, _published in 1974, and the Midnighters Trilogy, begun in 2004. The lush grasslands and gently rolling hills are good examples of the iconic Oklahoma landscape of the Midwest. See more