Apartment List
/
OK
/
bixby
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

110 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bixby, OK

Finding an apartment in Bixby that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Southern Memorial Acres
39 Units Available
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1227 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Residences at Boardwalk
8300 E. 123rd St. South, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$908
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around a restaurant-lined boardwalk, the luxury units feature stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, and air conditioning. Climate-controlled garage parking. Convenient to Hwy 364 and all of downtown Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
$
15 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$720
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 27 at 09:37am
Southern Memorial Acres
Contact for Availability
Memorial Square Gardens
8336 East 120th Place South, Bixby, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1204 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Move In TODAY With NO RENT Until April! - Enjoy the upcoming area of Bixby, located on the Northeast side of 121st and Memorial.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10539 S 90th East Avenue
10539 South 90th East Avenue, Bixby, OK
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3984 sqft
Lovely Stone/Stucco Home Nestled in Cul-de-Sac Legacy Park! - Bixby School. 4/3.5/3 with extended driveway. Fresh paint throughout! Kitchen island, double oven, granite, pantry, breakfast bar.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
10401 East 116th Street South
10401 East 116th Street South, Bixby, OK
5 Bedrooms
$1,725
2613 sqft
**TWO WEEKS FREE RENT WITH A 24 MONTH LEASE! Must move in by June 30.** Beautiful home! Installing new flooring on main floor. Master suite on main level. 2 eating areas. Half bath on main floor. Open living with fireplace, combo dining.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
1 Unit Available
14828 S Toledo Ave
14828 South Toledo Avenue, Bixby, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
This cute house in Bixby is in a smaller gated community. Neutral colors throughout with 3 nice sized bedrooms and two full baths. Close to highway access and golf course!

1 of 25

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Southwood
1 Unit Available
1944 E 132nd Pl S
1944 E 132nd Pl S, Bixby, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1812 sqft
Guthrie - This home is perfect for those needing flexible living space. With four good sized bedrooms in a split plan design, you can easily create space for an office, hobby/craft room or guest bedroom.

1 of 29

Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
Southern Memorial Acres
1 Unit Available
13114 S 20th St
13114 S 20th St, Bixby, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2435 sqft
You will fall in love with the spacious Sullivan, one of Simmons Homes' newest floor plans. This plan feels larger than it is, with plenty of windows framing the bright, open living area.
Results within 1 mile of Bixby
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$725
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Creek Turnpike. Floor plans feature huge walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. Select apartments offer computer desks, built-in bookcases and island kitchens. Coffee bar, clubhouse, gym and outdoor swimming pool on site.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
11100 E 96th St S, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$849
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Ridge Apartments is the luxury community you’ve been searching for. Our brand-new, spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are available in a number of unique floor plans.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12474 S Norwood Ave
12474 S Norwood Ave, Tulsa County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1929 sqft
The new Ernest plan is beautiful inside and out. Stunning exterior details create fabulous curb appeal on one of the half-acre homesites in popular Vintage Oaks.
Results within 5 miles of Bixby
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
31 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$710
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1531 sqft
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$730
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1247 sqft
Enjoy the outdoors with your own balcony or patio featured in every unit. Amenities include package receiving, sauna and pool. Easy access to U.S. Highway 64 with proximity to Cinemark movie theater.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$830
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Premium, pet-friendly apartments on the southern edge of Meadowbrook Country Club. Saltwater swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Garage, courtyard, clubhouse and internet access. Just minutes from Tulsa Community College.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
25 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$712
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1118 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Woodland Oaks
7142 S 92nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$593
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
1011 sqft
Great location next to shopping, entertainment and major roads. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwashers, fireplace and wood plank flooring. Community features two lighted tennis courts, grilling station and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Alderview Apartments
1050 East 141st Place, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
650 sqft
1070 E.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
20 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Burning Tree
8 Units Available
Coventry Park
8120 E 63rd Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coventry Park in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Minshall Park
4 Units Available
Regency Point
5477 East 71st Street, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
903 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Regency Point in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
Sun Meadow
25 Units Available
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$634
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Aspen Creek
10 Units Available
Aspen Village
1947 W Houston St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$765
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Broken Arrow Expressway, close to numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues. 1-3 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Gym, pool, clubhouse and courtyard with grills on site.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
13 Units Available
Thrive Jenks
204 S Riverfront Dr, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1079 sqft
THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE. Located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and just across the river from Tulsa, THRIVE Jenks is a living experience unlike any other.
City Guide for Bixby, OK

Deep bounty: Bixby, OK is well known for both its agrarian industry and the oil fields beneath the soil.

Bixby, OK, the "Garden Spot of Oklahoma," has a rich farming history and one of the fastest-growing populations in the state. Bixby is also the setting of two bestselling novels, Tex_, _published in 1974, and the Midnighters Trilogy, begun in 2004. The lush grasslands and gently rolling hills are good examples of the iconic Oklahoma landscape of the Midwest. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bixby, OK

Finding an apartment in Bixby that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Bixby 1 BedroomsBixby 2 BedroomsBixby 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBixby 3 BedroomsBixby Accessible Apartments
Bixby Apartments with BalconyBixby Apartments with GarageBixby Apartments with GymBixby Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBixby Apartments with Parking
Bixby Apartments with PoolBixby Apartments with Washer-DryerBixby Dog Friendly ApartmentsBixby Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tulsa, OKBroken Arrow, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
Owasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OK
Okmulgee, OKWagoner, OKOkemah, OKSand Springs, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southern Memorial Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oklahoma State University Institute of TechnologyTulsa Community College
University of Tulsa