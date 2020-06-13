110 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bixby, OK
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 5
1 of 1
1 of 26
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 25
1 of 29
1 of 20
1 of 58
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 28
1 of 18
1 of 6
1 of 20
1 of 29
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 30
1 of 33
1 of 7
Deep bounty: Bixby, OK is well known for both its agrarian industry and the oil fields beneath the soil.
Bixby, OK, the "Garden Spot of Oklahoma," has a rich farming history and one of the fastest-growing populations in the state. Bixby is also the setting of two bestselling novels, Tex_, _published in 1974, and the Midnighters Trilogy, begun in 2004. The lush grasslands and gently rolling hills are good examples of the iconic Oklahoma landscape of the Midwest. See more
Finding an apartment in Bixby that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.