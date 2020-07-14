All apartments in Westerville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:08 PM

St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle

5450 Firewater Ln · (614) 412-1129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH 43081
Little Turtle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5399FH · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Unit 5447SC · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Unit 5548FH · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5421LD · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1344 sqft

Unit 5399FD · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1344 sqft

Unit 5453LD · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1344 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
garage
cc payments
e-payments
game room
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply*

Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St. Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle! With a variety of floorplans and every amenity within reach, you’ll be sure to feel right at home in no time. St. Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle offer beautiful one and two-bedroom apartment homes in the desirable Westerville, Ohio. Featuring open floorplans, quality finishes in both apartment and townhome style homes, surrounded by a beautiful wooded area and pristine golf course, you'll love where you live!

You won’t have to go far for everything you need, St. Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle are bursting with amenities. On hot summer days, lounge out by our sparkling swimming pool on the spacious tanning deck, or take your furry friend to the bark park.

Schedule your personalized tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 to hold unit; $250 deposit up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $250
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $0
fee: $250
rent: $35
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle have any available units?
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle has 12 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle have?
Some of St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle currently offering any rent specials?
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle pet-friendly?
Yes, St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle is pet friendly.
Does St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle offer parking?
Yes, St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle offers parking.
Does St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle have units with washers and dryers?
No, St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle have a pool?
Yes, St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle has a pool.
Does St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle have accessible units?
No, St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle does not have accessible units.
Does St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle has units with dishwashers.
Does St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle has units with air conditioning.

