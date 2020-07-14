Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access garage cc payments e-payments game room online portal package receiving tennis court

VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply*



Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St. Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle! With a variety of floorplans and every amenity within reach, you’ll be sure to feel right at home in no time. St. Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle offer beautiful one and two-bedroom apartment homes in the desirable Westerville, Ohio. Featuring open floorplans, quality finishes in both apartment and townhome style homes, surrounded by a beautiful wooded area and pristine golf course, you'll love where you live!



You won’t have to go far for everything you need, St. Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle are bursting with amenities. On hot summer days, lounge out by our sparkling swimming pool on the spacious tanning deck, or take your furry friend to the bark park.



