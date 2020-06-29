All apartments in Westerville
Find more places like 1257 Colson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westerville, OH
/
1257 Colson Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

1257 Colson Drive

1257 Colston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westerville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1257 Colston Drive, Westerville, OH 43081

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxurious and Spacious 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Home - Property Id: 166174

Well cared for 4 BR home. Fresh paint outside and in. New roof and concrete driveway and sidewalk. Features large gourmet kitchen with custom solid cherry Amish cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Family room with WBFP open to kitchen and ample eating space. Brazilian teak hardwood floors flow throughout main level up stairs and down the hall to bedrooms. Master features vaulted ceilings, new carpet, ceiling fan with light, ensuite bath with walk-in shower and luxurious soaking tub. Updated bathrooms include tile floors and cabinets. 1st floor laundry with large Amish built storage cabinet. Partially finished basement with half bath and glass block windows. Private patio surrounded by mature trees. Open to mult-year leases, 1 year minimum. Available lawn care and snow removal if requested. Leasee pays all utilities. Dogs are allowed and have invisible fence.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166174p
Property Id 166174

(RLNE5212792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 Colson Drive have any available units?
1257 Colson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westerville, OH.
What amenities does 1257 Colson Drive have?
Some of 1257 Colson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 Colson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1257 Colson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 Colson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1257 Colson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1257 Colson Drive offer parking?
No, 1257 Colson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1257 Colson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 Colson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 Colson Drive have a pool?
No, 1257 Colson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1257 Colson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1257 Colson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 Colson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1257 Colson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1257 Colson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1257 Colson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Garratt by Cortland
5415 Turtle Station Way
Westerville, OH 43081
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd
Westerville, OH 43081
Fairway Lakes
5191 Fairway Lakes Dr
Westerville, OH 43081
Lake Forest Apartments
4800 Lake Forest Blvd
Westerville, OH 43081
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave
Westerville, OH 43081
Blendon Square Townhomes
5411 Woodvale Ct
Westerville, OH 43081
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd
Westerville, OH 43082
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way
Westerville, OH 43082

Similar Pages

Westerville 1 BedroomsWesterville 2 Bedrooms
Westerville Apartments with BalconyWesterville Dog Friendly Apartments
Westerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OH
Pataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Otterbein UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and DesignNorth Central State College
Franklin University