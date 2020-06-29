1257 Colson Drive

Amenities

Luxurious and Spacious 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Home - Property Id: 166174



Well cared for 4 BR home. Fresh paint outside and in. New roof and concrete driveway and sidewalk. Features large gourmet kitchen with custom solid cherry Amish cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Family room with WBFP open to kitchen and ample eating space. Brazilian teak hardwood floors flow throughout main level up stairs and down the hall to bedrooms. Master features vaulted ceilings, new carpet, ceiling fan with light, ensuite bath with walk-in shower and luxurious soaking tub. Updated bathrooms include tile floors and cabinets. 1st floor laundry with large Amish built storage cabinet. Partially finished basement with half bath and glass block windows. Private patio surrounded by mature trees. Open to mult-year leases, 1 year minimum. Available lawn care and snow removal if requested. Leasee pays all utilities. Dogs are allowed and have invisible fence.

