Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Private ranch in highly desired Mason schools! - Property Id: 251627



Updated ranch sits on 12.5 acre horse farm. Stocked pond sits directly in backyard with a large sun-room to die for! 2 fireplaces. This property is a must see - pictures do not do it justice. Option to board horse!!!

*currently being painted and hardwood floors refinished so have an open mind with photos of the inside.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251627

Property Id 251627



(RLNE5673913)