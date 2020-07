Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court trash valet yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar valet service volleyball court

Renovated apartments with modern upgraded finishes, plus live in the highly-rated Mason School District. Located in the diverse Mason, Ohio community, Somerset at Deerfield offers renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. The country club ambiance and four spectacular lakes complete with fountains give these Mason apartments an eclectic atmosphere year-round. Somerset is conveniently located near the area's top employers, Proctor and Gamble's Mason campus, Johnson & Johnson's Blue Ash-Cincinnati campus, as well as tons of shopping and dining options. Residents come home to fantastic amenities including, two swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center with yoga studio, wooded walking trails and jogging paths, tennis courts, and more. Somerset at Deerfield, unique and charming apartment homes, just outside Cincinnati.