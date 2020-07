Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking guest suite key fob access online portal playground shuffle board trash valet yoga

You'll love living at Palmera because you'll be in the most desirable location, Deerfield Township in Mason, Ohio. Living at Palmera gives you the opportunity to appreciate all that Mason and West Chester have to offer. You'll enjoy the area's finest shopping and dining and have a short drive to great grocery store options like Kroger and Whole Foods Market. You'll also have many places of entertainment to choose from. When driving into the community, you will be welcomed by beautiful landscaping and a gorgeously designed apartment homes. We are proud to say we are in Mason School District as well.

Our residents love knowing they can live worry-free thanks to the uncompromising service and dedication our experienced leasing and maintenance team provides. Whether you're the type who looks forward to getting in a vigorous work out in the state of the art fitness center when you get home, taking a nice stroll with your dog on our walking trail surrounding a three-acre nature preserve, rel