Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup furnished oven range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym game room on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table garage guest suite internet access package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system car wash area carport guest parking

Drive past the handsome brick gatehouse, across the cobblestone drive and through the electronically controlled gate into a beautifully landscaped, private community. Our resort-style apartments are in the heart of Landen and Mason is just a stone's throw away. Home of Cincinnati's first two and three bedroom ranch-style apartments offered, along with one and two bedroom garden flats, these Maineville apartments are fully equipped for today's lifestyle. It's all waiting for you at the Falls at Landen, A Great Place to Live (R) by Towne Properties. Be sure to check out the great pricing on our floorplans! Enjoy unbelievable savings!