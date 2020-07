Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking pool pool table putting green shuffle board bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub media room package receiving volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar fire pit internet access

Welcome home to Nantucket Apartments in Loveland, Ohio, near Mason and just north of Cincinnati. Resort style amenities and luxury apartments will delight you in our community. If you are more of the outdoors type, you can relax in the heated pool or lounge on our expansive sundeck. You can kick it up a notch on the basketball or volleyball courts, 9 hole putting green or play a game of shuffleboard. You can finish your day by enjoying conversation by the fire while preparing your favorite meal on the grill in our outdoor lounge. You will love our pet friendly apartment homes in King Local School District, near Kings Island Amusement Park and Deerfield Town Center. Whether you are looking for a one, two or three bedroom home, Nantucket Apartments is where you will love the place you live.