pet friendly recently renovated extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Must See Remodeled 3 Bed/1 Bath on Packard for Rent In Five Points Area - This Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home at 4109 Packard in the Five Points Area of Toledo Is A Must See! Newer Vinyl Flooring Throughout. Dining Room Features Built-In Display Cabinets. Updated Vinyl Windows. Remodeled Full Bath W/ New Vanity! Extra Storage W/ Built-In Linen Closet. New Carpet In First Floor Bedroom and Upper Level. This Home Has It All! Tenant Is Responsible For All Utilities, Pays The Agent For Monthly Water/Sewer/Trash Bill. Due to COVID-19, We Will Not Be Scheduling In-Person Tours. Please Watch A Tour Video Here : https://youtu.be/xUYQhBWSi5s

No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3899039)