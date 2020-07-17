3515 Wersell Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bed/1 Bath Corner Lot - Fresh Paint & New Carpet In This 3 Bed/1 Bath House In Toledo. The House Sits On A Corner Lot And Has A Picket Fence Around The Side Yard. There Is An Attached 1 Car Garage For Parking And A Mud Room For Storage! Bring Your Washer And Dryer For The Hookups In The Utility Room Off The Kitchen. Apply On-Line Today At Www.Rpmclarity.Com. Tenant Responsible For All Utilities, Pays Agent For Monthly Water/Sewer/Trash Bill. Due To COVID-19, We Will Not Be Scheduling Any In-Person Tours. Please Watch A Tour Video Here: https://youtu.be/iZjz2OtkwXI



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5878726)