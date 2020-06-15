3514 Leybourn Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Freeze!!! Don't Miss Our Move in Special!!! - Don't miss out on this beautiful, recently renovated home, that is ready to welcome you and your family in for a nice cozy stay.



3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 bathroom upstairs, spacious kitchen with lots of storage and beautiful cabinetry. This is perfect for a family and includes a private drive!



Qualifications are:

*Income must be at least 3x the rent amount

*We do a criminal and background check (and drug related offenses are NOT overlooked)

*Credit Check

*Landlord reference

**No evictions within the last 6 years.



Pets welcome with a one time added deposit of $200 per dog and $100 per cat (limit 2 pets per property)



Application fee is $40 per applicant over the age of 18 (We do require ALL occupants over the age of 18 to be lease holders)



Resident is responsible for ALL utilities including water and trash removal.



Security deposit is equal to rent (in most cases - We DO work with bad credit or No credit - but we WILL require a higher deposit to approve the application)



If you're interested in this home, please feel free to contact me at our office 419-740-6089 ext 1



