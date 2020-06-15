All apartments in Toledo
3514 Leybourn Ave
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:09 AM

3514 Leybourn Ave

3514 Leybourn Avenue · (419) 740-6089
Location

3514 Leybourn Avenue, Toledo, OH 43612
Five Points - Library Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3514 Leybourn Ave · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1062 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freeze!!! Don't Miss Our Move in Special!!! - Don't miss out on this beautiful, recently renovated home, that is ready to welcome you and your family in for a nice cozy stay.

3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 bathroom upstairs, spacious kitchen with lots of storage and beautiful cabinetry. This is perfect for a family and includes a private drive!

Qualifications are:
*Income must be at least 3x the rent amount
*We do a criminal and background check (and drug related offenses are NOT overlooked)
*Credit Check
*Landlord reference
**No evictions within the last 6 years.

Pets welcome with a one time added deposit of $200 per dog and $100 per cat (limit 2 pets per property)

Application fee is $40 per applicant over the age of 18 (We do require ALL occupants over the age of 18 to be lease holders)

Resident is responsible for ALL utilities including water and trash removal.

Security deposit is equal to rent (in most cases - We DO work with bad credit or No credit - but we WILL require a higher deposit to approve the application)

If you're interested in this home, please feel free to contact me at our office 419-740-6089 ext 1

(RLNE4757764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 Leybourn Ave have any available units?
3514 Leybourn Ave has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
Is 3514 Leybourn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3514 Leybourn Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 Leybourn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3514 Leybourn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3514 Leybourn Ave offer parking?
No, 3514 Leybourn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3514 Leybourn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 Leybourn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 Leybourn Ave have a pool?
No, 3514 Leybourn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3514 Leybourn Ave have accessible units?
No, 3514 Leybourn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 Leybourn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 Leybourn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3514 Leybourn Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3514 Leybourn Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
