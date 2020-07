Amenities

Two bedroom with one bathroom unit for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include:



* Updated kitchen and bathroom

* New flooring throughout

* Fresh paint



To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.

Application fee is $35 per person 18 or older. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and water. Pets accepted at a monthly cost of $35 each.



Information deemed accurate but not guaranteed.