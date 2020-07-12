/
moreland
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:45 PM
184 Apartments for rent in Moreland, Shaker Heights, OH
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Van Aken Villas
16211 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
948 sqft
Just west of Lee Road on Van Aken Blvd, on the RTA blue line. Within walking distance to Shaker Towne Center. Minutes from Shaker Square, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, VA Medical Center and University Hospitals.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
10 Units Available
Moreland Manor
15715 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
1100 sqft
This community offers one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment, these units offer a series of convenient amenities, including covered parking, close proximity to the bus line and more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
15700 Van Aken Blvd
15700 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The South Shaker Apartment Building is one of the finest examples of Old World Architecture offering modern amenities.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
3572 Chelton Road
3572 Chelton Road, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
1450 sqft
To Schedule a Viewing Click The Link Below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1819480?source=marketing Section 8 WELCOME! Charming 5BD (2nd and 3rd floor living) with wood floors and nice updates! New Kitchen with appliances.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
3709 Chelton Road
3709 Chelton Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1440 sqft
4 Bed - 1 Bath Colonial for Rent in Shaker Heights | Gorgeous! - Rental Terms: - Available Immediately - Rental Amount = $1,150.00/mo - Security Deposit = $1,150.00 - Application Fee = $25.00 per applicant.
Results within 1 mile of Moreland
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4177 E 148th St
4177 East 148th Street, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$875
1131 sqft
A Gentile Property - 4177 E 148th St - Thank you for your interest in a Gentile property! For the safety of prospective residents, employees, and our community we will not be offering open houses at this time.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3701 Palmerston Rd
3701 Palmerston Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
This gracious, two level well-maintained upper suite (of a two family property) is accentuated by stunning architectural details, natural wood trim & beautiful hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
16011 Chadbourne
16011 Chadbourne Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
Absolutely lives like a single family home. Beautifully Updated.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3266 Aberdeen Rd
3266 Aberdeen Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1835 sqft
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold.com with any questions or offers. - This home is being offered at $240,000 for a straight purchase, or as a rent to own with flexible lease terms.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3714 Avalon Rd
3714 Avalon Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2002 sqft
Colonial with 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. First floor den. Rec. room in basement. Hardwood floors on first. Tenants pay all utilities.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
17006 Holly Hill Drive
17006 Holly Hill Drive, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
To schedule a showing, click the link below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1951831?source=iframe&companyID=20461 Fresh and updated this home has Kitchen with eat-in area. New Carpet throughout! Living Room.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
3569 East 154th St
3569 East 154th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
1125 sqft
2 Bedroom Unit Available Now - If you are looking for a downstairs 2 bedroom unit contact us today. This unit is rent ready to call home! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5899380)
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
3557 East 139th Street
3557 East 139th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$880
1518 sqft
STATUS: Application Pending. Do not apply without first contacting Krch Realty with updated status. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
18426 Winslow Rd
18426 Winslow Road, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1220 sqft
Come take a look at this spacious and well cared for 1st floor unit! Complete with all appliances and central A/C. Tenant responsible for all utilities. This unit has a warm and inviting feel and renovated kitchen with room for breakfast table.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3714 Gridley Rd
3714 Gridley Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
3006 sqft
Charming stone home with slate roof on tree-lined Winslow Road. Beautiful details include leaded windows, carved fireplaces, hardwood floors and rounded stone entry. Owned by the same family for 16 years, this house is quite well maintained.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3460 Lynnfield Road
3460 Lynnfield Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2025 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located in Shaker Heights, OH. The home is on a corner lot and is a part of a duplex, but not your average duplex. The home is a side by side and is 3 stories.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3616 East 153rd St
3616 East 153rd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1092 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and spacious living room & Fresh paint. Eat-in kitchen with new fixtures Convenient location. Don't miss this one!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3624 East 154th St
3624 East 154th Street, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1788 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and spacious living room & Fresh paint. Eat-in kitchen with new fixtures Convenient location. Don't miss this one!
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
14603 Milverton Road - 401
14603 Milverton Road, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
PRICE REDUCED: TEMPORARY COVID 19 REDUCTION! Normally $750 Now $700 to help make moving during the pandemic a bit easier. Welcome home to the Onaway Apartments, conveniently close to Shaker Heights and everything Cleveland has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
18401 Chagrin Blvd
18401 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
Come be part of the Van Aken District revival! Be prepared to be impressed by more than 1650 sf in this first floor unit, with beautiful updates and Large rooms; Freshly painted throughout, beautiful hardwood floors, over-sized kitchen, living room
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
3651 East 139th Street
3651 East 139th Street, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$965
1482 sqft
STATUS: Application Pending. Do not apply without first contacting Krch Realty with updated status. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
2914 Attleboro Rd
2914 Attleboro Road, Shaker Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
5407 sqft
Beautiful 5 BR 4.2 BA updated brick Tudor with 5 car heated garage, fenced rear yard and attached heated pool house (31x43). The leaded windows afford natural sunlight and the extensive moldings & beautiful wood floors have been lovingly maintained.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
13818 Melzer Avenue
13818 Melzer Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$975
1389 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
18512 Van Aken Blvd
18512 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1680 sqft
***RENT TO OWN ONLY VIA DIVVY HOMES*** Beautifully remodeled home in the Van Aken District, minutes away from dining, shopping and entertainment. This home has three very spacious bedrooms including a large master suite with a fully remodeled bath.
