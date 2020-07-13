All apartments in Shaker Heights
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Van Aken Villas

16211 Van Aken Boulevard · (216) 584-9698
Location

16211 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Moreland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit VA205 · Avail. Sep 10

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Unit VA104 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Van Aken Villas.

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
internet access
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Just west of Lee Road on Van Aken Blvd, on the RTA blue line. Within walking distance to Shaker Towne Center. Minutes from Shaker Square, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, VA Medical Center and University Hospitals.
This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $650-$900 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Van Aken Villas have any available units?
Van Aken Villas has 2 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Van Aken Villas have?
Some of Van Aken Villas's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Van Aken Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Van Aken Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Van Aken Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Van Aken Villas is pet friendly.
Does Van Aken Villas offer parking?
Yes, Van Aken Villas offers parking.
Does Van Aken Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Van Aken Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Van Aken Villas have a pool?
No, Van Aken Villas does not have a pool.
Does Van Aken Villas have accessible units?
No, Van Aken Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Van Aken Villas have units with dishwashers?
No, Van Aken Villas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Van Aken Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Van Aken Villas has units with air conditioning.
