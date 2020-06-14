142 Apartments for rent in Beachwood, OH with garage
Like to start your morning right? So does Samuel Glazer, the co-founder of Mr. Coffee, and a resident of Beachwood.
Beachwood can trace its roots all the way back to the Western Reserve, which established Ohio as a state in 1803 and allowed for the formation of counties within the state. It wasn't until 1915, however, that Beachwood was officially incorporated as a village after seceding from the larger Warrensville Township. See more
Beachwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.